Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hoshiarpur: Drug smuggler injured in shootout with cops

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2025 08:42 AM IST

A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday

Hoshiarpur : A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday.

A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday.
A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday.

A pistol, psychotropic drugs and 10,000 drug money was recovered from the accused, identified as Lovedeep Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Ramdaspur village.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandip Malik said a police patrolling party led by sub-inspector Satpal Singh Bajwa signalled the driver of a Hundai Verna car to stop but he attempted to escape. As he drove the vehicle out of the way, it rammed into a tree, he added.

“As the police team tried to nab him, he opened fire. The police fired in retaliation and one bullet hit his foot,” said the SSP.

The accused was a drug trafficker against whom five cases had already been registered, the SSP said.

The injured has been admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital and further investigation has been initiated, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hoshiarpur: Drug smuggler injured in shootout with cops
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On