Hoshiarpur: Drug smuggler injured in shootout with cops

Hoshiarpur : A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday. A drug smuggler was injured in an encounter with police in the area falling under the jurisdiction of Garhdiwala police on Monday.

A pistol, psychotropic drugs and ₹10,000 drug money was recovered from the accused, identified as Lovedeep Singh alias Sunny, a resident of Ramdaspur village.

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandip Malik said a police patrolling party led by sub-inspector Satpal Singh Bajwa signalled the driver of a Hundai Verna car to stop but he attempted to escape. As he drove the vehicle out of the way, it rammed into a tree, he added.

“As the police team tried to nab him, he opened fire. The police fired in retaliation and one bullet hit his foot,” said the SSP.

The accused was a drug trafficker against whom five cases had already been registered, the SSP said.

The injured has been admitted to the Dasuya civil hospital and further investigation has been initiated, he added.