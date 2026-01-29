Hoshiarpur: ED, I-T teams conduct joint raid at ex- minister Arora’s residence

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department conducted a raid at former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora’s residence in the city on Wednesday. While there was no official word on the raid from the agencies, officials in the know of things said that it was a joint raid and teams were scrutinising documents pertaining to all financial transactions of the Congress leader, who has multiple business interests. former Congress minister Sunder Sham Arora

The premises on Jodha Mal road were sealed, and movement was restricted as soon as the raiding teams arrived. Arora and some of his family members were present in the house when the raid began.

The raiding teams are learnt to have taken into possession all documents related to his diverse businesses and also seized all the electronic devices. The operation was still in progress at the time of filing of this report.

Arora was earlier booked by the vigilance bureau in 2022 in an industrial plot transfer case and was arrested when he allegedly tried to bribe a VB official to get his name cleared. An FIR was registered against him in connection with the transfer of an industrial plot in Mohali to a real estate firm. In 2024, the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the same, maintaining that the permission for the transfer of land had been done in a lawful manner. The proceedings in the ₹50 lakh bribe case were also stayed by the court.

Arora had joined the BJP when the VB initiated a probe against him, but in 2024, he returned to the Congress fold. After getting a reprieve from the high court, he had again become active in local politics.