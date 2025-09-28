Edit Profile
    Hoshiarpur: Vehicles, equipment impounded from illegal mining site, FIR registered

    Mukerian sub-divisional magistrate Ankur Mahondroo revealed that a 500 KVA generator and some other equipment were seized from the site

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 5:56 AM IST
    By Harpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur
    The mining department, in coordination with Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) officials and local police, conducted raids at a stone crushing site at Baringali, under Talwara police station, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, and seized the machinery engaged in the illegal activity.

    On the complaint filed by assistant district mining officer Dasuya, Talwara police have lodged an FIR under Sections 21 (1) and 21 (4) of the Mining Mineral Act against the crusher owner (HT file photo/for representation only)
    The crusher was operating without a valid licence, officials said. Five vehicles carrying illegally mined material were also impounded from the area. Mukerian sub-divisional magistrate Ankur Mahondroo revealed that a 500 KVA generator and some other equipment were seized from the site.

    “The genset was warm, the fresh tyre marks and wet gravel all pointed to recent activity. Approximately 67,000 cubic feet (CFT) of processed material was recovered from the site”, the SDM added.

    On the complaint filed by assistant district mining officer Dasuya, Talwara police have lodged an FIR under Sections 21 (1) and 21 (4) of the Mining Mineral Act against the crusher owner. The SDM informed that a few other mining sites were also under scrutiny.

