Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hospital staffer loses phone to snatcher in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 05, 2025 10:00 AM IST

The victim stated that as she was getting into an e-rickshaw to head home after her shift, a young boy on a two-wheeler approached and snatched her mobile phone

A young boy allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a 39-year-old woman working at civil hospital, Sector-6. The victim, Neelam Kumari, a data entry operator (DEO) and a resident of Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, informed the police that the incident occurred around 2.15 pm on Tuesday.

A case has been registered at the Sector-7 police station under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)
A case has been registered at the Sector-7 police station under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

She stated that as she was getting into an e-rickshaw to head home after her shift, a young boy on a two-wheeler approached and snatched her mobile phone. A case has been registered at the Sector-7 police station under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Hospital staffer loses phone to snatcher in Panchkula
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On