Hospital staffer loses phone to snatcher in Panchkula

A young boy allegedly snatched the mobile phone of a 39-year-old woman working at civil hospital, Sector-6. The victim, Neelam Kumari, a data entry operator (DEO) and a resident of Samadhi Gate, Manimajra, informed the police that the incident occurred around 2.15 pm on Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Sector-7 police station under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

She stated that as she was getting into an e-rickshaw to head home after her shift, a young boy on a two-wheeler approached and snatched her mobile phone.