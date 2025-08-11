Hotels, PGs under scrutiny: Mohali police amp up checks ahead of Independence Day, 4 detained

In the run-up to Independence Day, Mohali police on Sunday launched a checking drive across the city, with a focus particularly on hotels and paying guest (PG) accommodations,with an aim to enhance vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents during Independence Day celebrations. The drive’s focus is particularly on hotels and paying guest (PG) accommodations. (HT)

Around 11.30 am, a team led by SP (city) Sirivennela inspected multiple locations in the Mataur area.

Police checked guest records at hotels, instructed owners to ensure proper verification before allotting rooms and warned against accommodating anyone without identity proof. Owners were also told to submit guest records for the past month to the police.

PG accommodations underwent a similar scrutiny. Officers verified the names, addresses and documents of residents, and inspected their vehicles. During the drive, police detained four youths from a PG in Mataur on suspicion and took them to the police station for questioning.

The SP said the security initiative is part of district-wide measures in view of August 15. “Strict action will be taken against hotel or PG owners found allotting rooms without police verification,” she added.

Security checks in Mohali have been intensified, with increased night patrolling and vehicle inspections at border areas until 4 am.