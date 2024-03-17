Hours before poll code kicked in, Sukhu govt announced a slew of projects

After it was known that the Election Commission would announce poll dates, the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government went into an overdrive announcing projects worth crores of rupees and approved appointments in the government just before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicked in. Chief Minister Sukhu dedicated 37 development projects worth ₹445 crore in four assembly constituencies of Bilaspur district which is part of the Hamirpur parliamentary segment. Sukhu performed inaugurations and foundation stone laying of 37 development projects worth ₹445 crore for Jhanduta, Naina Devi Ji, Ghumarwein, and Sadar Bilaspur assembly constituencies of Bilaspur district today. The mega inauguration came day after information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur launched his election campaign. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laying foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects in Bilaspur district on Saturday (HT Photo)

He inaugurated a 330-metre span bridge at Bagchhal on Gobind Sagar reservoir on Panjpiri-Kuthela-Bagchhal link road, which is one of the longest Cantilever bridges of India, completed with an expenditure of ₹64 crore. This bridge will facilitate the people of Shri Naina Devi Ji and Jhanduta assembly constituencies as well as tourists and shorten the distance facilitating the people of Jhanduta and Ghumarwin to reach Bilaspur and Kiratpur.

Sukhu dedicated the Polytechnic College building at Kalol with an outlay of Rs. 3.79 crore, Sub-Tehsil building Kalol completed for Rs. 1.21 crore, the Primary Health Centre at Rishikesh built with Rs. 1.41 crore, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra building at Berthin in tehsil Jhandutta constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.18 crore, source level augmentation of various water supply schemes under IPH Section Gehrwein from Kaherwin Nallah in tehsil Jhandutta completed with an outlay of Rs. 18.33 crore.

“I have never compromised with my principles while in politics and have always been against corruption and have worked in the interest of the state,” the CM said. “The BJP with its mismanaged affairs left the state in a debt,” he added.