House building advance for govt employees: HP Cabinet gives nod to revision of rates, entitlement, limit
Now, the maximum limit will be 25 times employees’ basic pay up to ₹15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity, whichever is the lowest for the construction or purchase of new house or flat.
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet approved revision of rates, entitlement and limit of house building advance for government employees on Monday.
Now, the maximum limit will be 25 times employees’ basic pay up to ₹15 lakh or the cost of the house or repaying capacity, whichever is the lowest for the construction or purchase of new house or flat.
During the cabinet meeting, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, also expressed grief over the loss of life and property during the torrential rainfall last week. While 12 people died, 12 others were injured,and six remain missing.
The Cabinet also gave its consent to provide an immediate ex-gratia grant of a minimum ₹55,000 and a maximum of ₹1.50 lakh to the families of regular employees, and a minimum of ₹35,000 and a maximum of ₹1 lakh to the families of contractual workers in the event of their death.
It also gave its nod to review the policy for felling khair trees on private land to benefit farmers. The cabinet decided to fill up 10 posts of teaching and non-teaching staff at Government College Thural in Kangra district.
Government High School, Thathal Jangal, in Bilaspur district will be upgraded to a Senior Secondary School and the Government Middle Schools in Anah and Khablech of Mandi district will be made Government High Schools. The require posts will be created and filled at these upgraded institutions.
The Cabinet also decided to open a Government Sanskrit College at Shingla in Rampur of Shimla. The requisite posts will be created and filled up and ₹5 crore was sanctioned for creating essential infrastructure.
Science classes will be started at Government Senior Secondary Schools in Lagauti and Pujali, and commerce classes in Government Senior Secondary School Chanoun in Kullu district along with creation and filling up of nine posts, the Cabinet decided.
Consent was also given to open two new ayurvedic health centres at Barara in Hamirpur district, and Sogat in Kangra district, along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.
It agreed to open the New Jal Shakti Circle at Bhawarna under Jal Shakti Zone Dharamsala in Kangra district along with the creation and filling up of requisite posts.
Sixty posts of non-teaching employees will be filled at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district on a contract basis. The office of deputy director, horticulture, Centre of Excellence, Sidhpur, in Mandi, will also be opened to facilitate horticulture activities in the region.
-
Retire British-era gender-insensitive uniforms: Policewomen
Demanding a change in dress code for women in the police force, policewomen attending the 10th National Conference of Women in Police called their existing uniforms – khaki trousers and shirts – a gender-insensitive relic of India's colonial past. As many as 163 delegates from across India attended the conference. Urging policewomen to speak up, ADGP (training), Madhya Pradesh, Anuradha Shankar, said, “Colonial methods in terms of infrastructure and uniform still dominate the Indian Police.”
-
Toll mounts to 32, Himachal CM visits landslide-hit areas
As the death toll of rain-triggered flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh rose to 32, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the affected areas in Mandi district on Monday. Six people are still missing while 12 were injured in the calamity, according to an official release. He also visited the old Katola and Baghi areas, which were also hit by heavy rain and landslides in the Drang area.
-
Yasin Malik rejects court’s legal aid offer, insists on his physical appearance
A special court on Monday offered legal aid to Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik, but he turned it down and insisted on his physical appearance in the hearing on the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990. Malik appeared in the hearing via video conference from Delhi's Tihar Jail, where he is currently lodged, standing counsel for the CBI Monika Kohli said.
-
Speeding car enters Jammu railway station; minor killed, 6 injured
A speeding car barged into a railway station premises on Monday, fatally hitting a seven-year-old girl and causing injuries to six other persons, before it rammed into an auto-rickshaw and halted, officials said. The girl, Anamika, from Delhi succumbed to her injuries in a hospital, they said. The injured were identified as Urmila Devi, 65; Bhupinder Singh, 40; IT Inspector Ravinder Yadav, 33; Aditya Kumar, 12; Lalita Devi, 64; and Devan Sahu, 29.
-
Will not accept imported voters: PDP on electoral roll revision
The Peoples Democratic Party Monday staged a protest against election authorities over the issue of “non-locals” being enlisted as electorate in Jammu and Kashmir, saying “imported voters” were not acceptable to parties. PDP additional general secretary, Harmesh Singh Salathia said that it is sad that fearing imminent rout the BJP is trampling the very basis of democracy through misusing power. A counter-protest was organised by the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal who members took out a rally in the city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics