House grab charge against Manuke: Man who sold NRI’s house using fake documents booked

Following an NRI woman’s allegation of house grab by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Jagraon Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, the police have registered an FIR against a man for selling the house in Heera Bagh Colony of Jagraon to Karam Singh, who had rented it to Manuke, on the basis of fake power of attorney of the NRI. The accused has been booked under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Kumar of Jagraon. However, Manuke had already vacated the house.

The NRI woman, Amarjit Kaur (76), had come to Punjab from Canada and filed a complaint on June 8 alleging that two-time AAP MLA Manuke and her family were living in her house illegally.

Refuting the allegations, Manuke had claimed that she had taken the house on rent from Karam Singh, who claimed to be the owner of the house.

The police have already initiated an investigation on her complaint.

The accused has been booked under Sections 420, 467 and 468 of the IPC, on the complaint of Karam Singh. In his statement, Karam Singh said he had purchased the house from Ashok Kumar after the latter had produced documents claiming Amarjit Kaur had transferred the power of attorney in his name. He added that after buying the house, he rented it out to MLA Manuke and her family who were looking for a residential property.

He said after the NRI woman claimed that she had not sold the house to anyone, he approached the revenue department to verify the documents, where he found that the power of attorney produced by Ashok Kumar was fake.

Ludhiana rural SSP Navneet Singh Bains said Karam Singh claimed that he had been cheated by Ashok Kumar. After an inquiry, the police have lodged an FIR.