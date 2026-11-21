The Himachal Pradesh assembly on Friday passed a Bill allowing the state government to impose an environmental cess of up to ₹25 per tonne on specified goods transported outside the state by road. BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the levy would increase the burden on transporters, who already pay highway tolls and state entry tax. (HT File) more

The Himachal Pradesh Taxation (On Certain Goods Carried by Road) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was introduced by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, seeks to amend the Himachal Pradesh Taxation (On Certain Goods Carried by Road) Act, 1999, by introducing a separate provision for the levy and collection of the environment cess in addition to the existing tax.

Under the newly inserted Section 3-A, the cess will be imposed on goods specified under Schedule-I of the Act and transported through mechanical vehicles, excluding airways. The state government will notify the goods on which the cess will be applicable from time to time. However, the rate cannot exceed ₹25 per tonne.

Opposing the Bill, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said the move could affect people in Himachal Pradesh, where road transport is the primary mode of connectivity. He urged the government to reconsider the proposal rather than impose additional taxes on people.

BJP MLA Randhir Sharma said the levy would increase the burden on transporters, who already pay highway tolls and state entry tax. He said a 12-tonne vehicle would have to pay an additional ₹300 at the maximum rate, while a 24-tonne vehicle would attract ₹600. The extra cost, he argued, would eventually be passed on to consumers.

Responding to the objections, Sukhu said the cess would not be levied on ordinary transporters, sand and gravel operators, or goods traded within the state. It would apply only to specified resources transported outside Himachal Pradesh, particularly clinker supplied to cement factories outside the state. He also clarified that ₹25 per tonne was the maximum ceiling and the government could notify a lower rate of ₹1, ₹2 or ₹3 per tonne at the time of its imposition.

Seven bills get assembly nod

The assembly passed seven bills including the Himachal Pradesh Government Services (Qualifying Experience and Regulation of Promotion) Bill, 2026.

Introduced by the CM, the Bill proposes to retrospectively amend the specified Recruitment and Promotion Rules from December 12, 2003, to clearly define how qualifying experience will be calculated. It also empowers the state government to prescribe different experience requirements for different posts and services, depending on their specific needs.

Bill anti-employee: BJP

During the debate, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma described the legislation as anti-employee and sought its withdrawal or referral to a select committee. He also warned that leaving the definition and calculation of qualifying experience to rules framed later could indefinitely delay promotions and lead to large-scale litigation.

Besides other Bills, the state assembly also passed the Himachal Pradesh Sukhashray (Social Security of Women and Children of the State) Bill 2026, which seeks to provide statutory backing to the government’s welfare schemes for orphaned, abandoned and surrendered children, as well as vulnerable women lacking adequate livelihood opportunities and family support.