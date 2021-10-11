Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Jewellery, camera stolen from house in Sector 42
Chandigarh: Jewellery, camera stolen from house in Sector 42

Victim was out of station when his house in Sector 42 was ransacked, and silver and gold jewellery along with a camera were stolen
Chandigarh Police said that on the intervening night of October 7/8, another house in Sector 42 close to the victim’s was also broken into and some jewellery was stolen from there. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 12:39 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Thieves made off with jewellery and a camera from a house in Sector 42 while the victim was out of station, the police said on Sunday.

As per the police, Ravinder Kumar Soni of Sector 42 had gone to Delhi between September 30 to October 8. Upon coming back, he saw that his house had been broken into and jewellery including three gold chains, four gold rings, two pendant sets, six earring sets, a gold nose ring, three sets of gold earrings, a gold nose pin, three sets of silver anklets, eight silver rings, two small bangles and a camera worth 32,000 were found missing.

A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified persons.

As per the police, on the intervening night of October 7 and 8, another house in Sector 42 close to the victim’s house was also broken into and some jewellery was stolen from here. Police officials are exploring the angle that the two house thefts were the work of the same thieves, and they are working on identifying the accused.

