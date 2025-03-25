HP Assembly budget session: Cong, BJP trade barbs on law & order issue

During the ongoing budget session, Congress and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) once again exchanged barbs on the issue of deteriorating law and order in the state and demand of CBI investigations into death of chief engineer during the cut motion. Lashing out at the BJP, chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “BJP is demanding a CBI investigation in the case of the death of engineer Vimal Negi for political gains”, (HT Photo)

The former chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur again pressed for CBI inquiry into death of chief engineer cum-general manager of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL), Vimal Negi. Negi, who had gone missing on March 10, was found dead in Bilaspur on March 18 near Dhanipakhar in Bhakra Dam Shahtalai.

Responding to the discussion on the cut motion, the CM, “Agencies like CBI and ED are already in the hands of the BJP and these agencies keep conducting raids in the state anytime”. He said, “Investigation agencies should not be used for political gains.”

“Vimal Negi’s wife is like a sister and there will be impartial investigation,” said CM while adding “BJP leaders had visited deceased Negi’s house not to pay condolences but to take political milage but their intentions could not succeed”.

He warned the BJP against making political gains in this case and said that the government has ordered a high-level investigation in this case within 15 days and whoever is found guilty in this, the government will not spare him.

Govt has left Himachal ‘bhagwan bharose’: BJP

While presenting the cut motion, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government has left Himachal at the Bhagwan bhrose (mercy of God). “The law and order in the state has deteriorated and the state government is responsible for this” said Thakur while adding, “for the first time incidents of gang war are taking place in the state.”

BJP MLA from Una, Satpal Singh Satti raised the growing incidents of firing by outsiders in Himachal Pradesh. “Till the government not take strict action such incidents will not stop,” Satti said whiling adding “government should adopt Yogi formula to check this lawlessness other wise one day the youth of Himachal will also get involved in such incidents.”

BJP MLA from Naina Devi, Randhir Sharma, raised the issue of firing incident in Bilaspur in which former Congress MLA was injured and said, “This (firing) was result of as gang war”. He said that due to the negligence of the police, the trend of murders is increasing in the state.

BJP MLA from Bilaspur Trilok Jamwal termed the former MLA as the mastermind for the firing incident outside the court in Bilaspur. He said that contract killing has started in the state. MLA from Churah, Hans Raj advised to use AI to curb crimes. MLA from Anni, Lokender Kumar raised the issue of drug mafia and law and order in his constituency and demanded strict action.

Govt capable of protecting its people: Sukhu

CM Sukhu, while replying to cut motion, said, “The law and order in the state is completely under control and the government is capable of protecting the lives and property of the people of the state”.

He said that the state police to make the investigation effective to curb crimes is using modern technology and information is also being exchanged with neighbouring states and central agencies.

Sharing figures, the CM said during the BJP rule in the state from 2017 to 2020, 44,426 FIRs were registered in the state, while 42,180 FIRs have been registered Singh 2022. “There has been a 5% dip in the cases” said CM. He said that 742 cases of rape were registered during the tenure of the present government, while 759 cases were registered during the previous BJP government. He said that the state government has launched a campaign against drug abuse in the state since coming to power.

The CM said that his government will form committees at the local level under the chairmanship of MLAs to stop illegal mining. He said that the government will also do mapping for mining.

Meanwhile, the opposition, dissatisfied with the CM’s reply, first created a ruckus in the House and then the entire opposition got up and moved out of the House. So in the absence of the opposition, the House rejected its cut motion.