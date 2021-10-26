Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / HP bypolls | BJP transferred 3.5 lakh employees within a year:Harshwardhan Chauhan
chandigarh news

HP bypolls | BJP transferred 3.5 lakh employees within a year:Harshwardhan Chauhan

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said the outcome of the poll will be a referendum of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s regime and the BJP’s policies
People from outside the state are being given jobs, especially at a time when unemployment is very high, which speaks volumes about the concern the BJP regime has for the educated jobless youth, said Harshwardhan Chauhan. (HT Photo)
People from outside the state are being given jobs, especially at a time when unemployment is very high, which speaks volumes about the concern the BJP regime has for the educated jobless youth, said Harshwardhan Chauhan. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 26, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

With just three days left for the bypolls, Congress described the Bharatiya Janata Party government as anti-employee and alleged that over 3.5 lakh employees had been transferred within one year during the BJP regime.

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The transferred employees had no choice but to seek relief from courts. The outcome of the poll will be a referendum of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s regime and the BJP’s policies. The claims of the BJP government are just on paper, nothing has translated on ground,” he said.

“Himachal’s GDP in 2017 ,when the Congress was in power, was 7.5. It subsequently dipped to 6.5, 4.5 and minus 6.5 in 2020-21,” he said, while slamming the government for inflation. Petrol prices have crossed 100, while cooking gas cylinders’ price has crossed 1,000.

“The BJP is blaming the Congress for all the bad things that happening during its regime. They have been in power for over seven years in the Centre and also have a government in the state . They should tell people what the double engine government has done to give relief to the common man,” he said.

“People from outside the state are being given jobs, especially at a time when unemployment is very high, which speaks volumes about the concern the BJP regime has for the educated jobless youth,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out