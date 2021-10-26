HP bypolls | BJP transferred 3.5 lakh employees within a year:Harshwardhan Chauhan

With just three days left for the bypolls, Congress described the Bharatiya Janata Party government as anti-employee and alleged that over 3.5 lakh employees had been transferred within one year during the BJP regime.

Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said, “The transferred employees had no choice but to seek relief from courts. The outcome of the poll will be a referendum of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur’s regime and the BJP’s policies. The claims of the BJP government are just on paper, nothing has translated on ground,” he said.

“Himachal’s GDP in 2017 ,when the Congress was in power, was 7.5. It subsequently dipped to 6.5, 4.5 and minus 6.5 in 2020-21,” he said, while slamming the government for inflation. Petrol prices have crossed ₹100, while cooking gas cylinders’ price has crossed ₹1,000.

“The BJP is blaming the Congress for all the bad things that happening during its regime. They have been in power for over seven years in the Centre and also have a government in the state . They should tell people what the double engine government has done to give relief to the common man,” he said.

“People from outside the state are being given jobs, especially at a time when unemployment is very high, which speaks volumes about the concern the BJP regime has for the educated jobless youth,” he said.