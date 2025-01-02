HP CM flags off tour for 22 kids under Sukh Aashray scheme

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday flagged off a 13-day educational and recreational tour for orphaned children, officially referred to as ‘children of the state’ under its Sukh Aashray scheme. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu with 22 children during the flag-off ceremony under in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

This is the first batch of children, comprising 16 girls and six boys, for the tour. The CM wished them an enriching and memorable journey as they departed in a bus.

Sukhu said that the state government had enacted a law for orphaned children and had adopted 6,000 of them under this legislation.

“The government launched the Sukh Aashray Yojana to ensure their welfare and provide for their educational needs. This scheme aims to empower these children and support them in becoming self-reliant. As a part of this initiative, the children will visit places such as Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa for exposure and learning,” he said.

“The group will visit Chandigarh from January 2 to 4 and stay at Himachal Bhawan, Chandigarh. They will then travel to Delhi on January 5 via the Shatabdi Express and explore landmarks until January 8. On January 9, the children will fly to Goa, where they will visit tourist and historic attractions,” he said.

They are scheduled to return to Chandigarh on January 14.