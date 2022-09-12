HP governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates blood bank in Nalagarh
SHIMLA Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also president of the State Red Cross Society, today dedicated the newly established blood bank to the public at Community Health Centre Nalagarh in Solan district on Monday
Himachal Pradesh governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is also president of the State Red Cross Society, today dedicated the newly established blood bank to the public at Community Health Centre Nalagarh in Solan district on Monday. This blood bank has been constructed with the help of the State Red Cross Society. Member of the Indian Red Cross Management Committee and president of the State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Branch Dr Sadhna Thakur was also present on the occasion. The governor also inaugurated a blood donation camp jointly organised by the District Red Cross and the Health Department.
Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that many industrial houses had also come forward and contributed to the blood bank at Nalagarh.
“Efforts would also be made to establish a Cervical Cancer Detection Unit in the state through the Red Cross,” the governor added.
Dr Sadhna Thakur gave detailed information about the various activities of the Red Cross Society. She said that the society had established a Dialysis Centre at Sundernagar, Physiotherapy Centre at Mandi, Rehabilitation Centre for women at Kullu, Help Centre at IGMC Shimla and Kamla Nehru Hospital Shimla and a Roti Making Machine in Bilaspur hospital. Apart from this, the Red Cross has donated mobile health units and more than 30 patient vehicles.
Earlier, principal secretary to the chief minister and principal secretary of health Subhasish Panda honoured the governor.
Nalagarh MLA Lakhwinder Rana, former MLA KL Thakur and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Congress will give employment to 5 lakh youth, says AICC joint secretary
Congress on Monday gave one more guarantee, assuring employment to 5 lakh youth. AICC's joint secretary and youth congress in charge Krishna Alavaru said that if elected, the party would provide employment to youth in the state Alavaru castigated the BJP government for hoodwinking the youth of the state. Alavaru has said the Congress governments have given employment even in adverse circumstances. The vacant posts in many departments were put in the dying cadre.
Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case: Kashi celebrates verdict on maintainability of plea
I Mondays, considered the most auspicious day to worship Lord Shiva by devotees, are always busy in Kashi (Varanasi). But this Monday was even busier with the district court pronouncing its verdict on the maintainability of the plea filed by Hindu litigants in the Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case. This Monday, not only the tea shops but also small hotels, ghats, local snack shops and even the dhabas started buzzing with activity from early morning.
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi: Mathura court imposes ₹1000 cost on petitioner
The court of the additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura imposed a cost (fine) of ₹1000 on a petitioner on Monday for seeking adjournment for yet another time in connection with a petition requesting permission to file a suit in a representative capacity on the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue. The petition was filed under Sections 91 and 92 of the Civil Procedure Code and was listed on Monday.
Pregnant woman killed in lightning strike; 2 children injured
DHARAMSHALA A pregnant woman was killed, and Sita Devi's two children were injured after being struck by lightning at Jalgran village near Una town. The incident happened late on Sunday when it was raining heavily in the area. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Sita Devi, wife of Inder Kumar, resident of Darbhanga, Bihar. Una Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Ankit Sharma said that lightning struck the hut in which the family lived.
Plaintiffs recite bhajans, seek blessings of Almighty before going to courtroom
VARANASI Apart from the district court that dismissed Anjuman Islamia Masjid committee's plea challenging the maintainability of the suit seeking worship rights in the Gyanvapi mosque compound, the temple of lord Hanuman at Bhartendu Park here also remained in focus on Monday as the plaintiffs and counsel from the Hindu side began their day by seeking blessings of the Almighty and reciting bhajans ahead of the case hearing.
