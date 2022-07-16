HP govt transfers, gives additional charge to seven IAS officers
Two days after the replacement of chief secretary, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday transferred and assigned additional charges to seven IAS officers.
Onkar Chand Sharma, financial commissioner-cum-principal secretary (revenue), who is holding the charge of principal secretary (tribal development), will also hold additional charge of principal secretary (forests).
RD Nazeem, principal secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs and transport, financial commissioner (appeals) and MD, Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, will also hold the additional charge of principal secretary (industries and social justice & empowerment).
Rajneesh, adviser, industries and urban affairs, New Delhi, and principal secretary (forests and information technology), will henceforth function as adviser (industries and urban affairs), New Delhi, and principal secretary (rural development, panchayati raj and information technology) while Devesh Kumar, principal secretary, urban development, town and country planning and tourism aviation, will also hold the additional charge of the post of principal secretary (housing), relieving IAS officer Akshay Sood of this additional charge.
Akshay Sood, secretary (finance, planning, economics and statistics), who is holding additional charge of the posts of divisional commissioner, Kangra division at Dharamshala, and chairperson, appellate tax tribunal at Dharamshala, will also hold the charge of the post of secretary (labour and employment).
C Paulrasu has been posted as secretary (administrative reforms, training and foreign assignment and redressal of public grievances) while Amitabh Avasthi, secretary (horticulture and Jal Shakti Vibhag), will also hold additional charge of the post of secretary (technical education).
Like education, HP’s health sector also in a shambles: AAP
Challenging HP chief minister, Aam Aadmi Party's state president Surjit Thakur said that Jai Ram Thakur should answer 10 issues that have been raised by the people of various constituencies during the AAP's 'Parivartan Yatra' within a fortnight, else the public is ready to give this government a befitting reply in the assembly elections. He said like education, the health sector was also in a shambles in Himachal.
Himachal govt sets up highest gym at Kaza in Spiti valley
The Himachal Pradesh government has set up a gym at Kaza, the headquarters of the scenic Spiti valley, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, claiming it to be the highest gym in the world. The gym, with equipment worth ₹10 lakh, has been set up at the sports complex at Kaza and is aimed at promoting fitness among local youngsters. “The government is encouraging women also to use the facility,” a 65-year-old local resident, Dolma, who goes by one name adds.
Minister Ansari calls for environmental protection drive in every village
Minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari on Saturday said that the campaign for environmental protection, which has been launched by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, would be taken to every village. Ansari was speaking as the chief guest in the programme organised at Arya Mahila PG College here regarding the environmental protection and promotion of the 'Vriksha Mitra' campaign.
HP to celebrate 75 years of existence with grand events
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday presided over a meeting of high-powered committee to celebrate the 75 years of existence of the state by organising as many events. Thakur said these events would be presided over by him and various Union ministers. He said the message must be clear that everyone in the state has made their contribution in development and progress in the last 75 years.
Action against 18 tourists for flouting norms at Bhimashankar
Pune Rural Police have taken action against 18 tourists for violating norms at Bhimashankar. As per information shared by Ghodegaon police officials, on Monday two groups consisting of eight and ten youngsters were found playing loud music and dancing on the road and creating a nuisance. Senior police inspector at Ghodegaon police station Jivan Mane said that we had received complaints. Accordingly, we have taken action against two groups for violating norms.
