HP guv-designate Rajendra Arlekar gets rousing reception

Himachal Pradesh designate governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was given a rousing reception on his arrival in Shimla on Monday evening.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj, social justice and empowerment minister Sarveen Chaudhary, chief secretary Anil Khachi, director general of police Sanjay Kundu, vice- chancellors and other senior officers of the state government and prominent persons of the state welcomed him at the Raj Bhawan. The CM honoured him with a Himachali cap and shawl.

Arlekar will be sworn-in as the 28th governor of Himachal Pradesh on July 13, 10 am.

CM gives warm send off to guv

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur along with his Cabinet colleagues also gave a warm send off to the governor at the Raj Bhawan on Monday.

Earlier, The Raj Bhawan staff gave an emotional farewell to governor Bandaru Dattatreya, who said he had received immense affection, respect and recognition from the people of the state in the last two years, which he will always remember.

Former secretary to the governor, Rakesh Kanwar, who relinquished charge on Monday, highlighted the work done by the governor in different fields. Priyatu Mandal, secretary to the governor, who also took charge on Monday was also present on the occasion.