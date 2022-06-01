HP is not only Devbhoomi, but also my Karmbhoomi: PM Modi at Shimla
Calling Himachal his ‘karmbhoomi’ (work land), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he promptly accepted the suggestion to be in the state to mark the eight years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, led by his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Addressing a rally on The Ridge after leading a roadshow in Shimla on Tuesday, the PM said, “I always see myself as a member of the family of 130 crore citizens and not as a Prime Minister. If I am able to do anything for the country, it is only because of the blessings and good wishes of 130 crore countrymen.”
Striking an emotional chord with people, Modi said, “I only assume charge of the Prime Minister whenever I sign a file. As soon as that moment gets over, I become a member of your family and pradhan sevak of 130 crore countrymen.”
‘Proud of carrying out surgical strikes’
Modi said headlines before 2014 used to be on nepotism, loot and graft. Back then, the PM said, the security of our borders used to be a major concern. “Today, we feel proud of carrying out surgical and airstrikes,” he said, adding that today, India extends its hand as a giver, not as a seeker.
He said due to the JAM trinity -- the government’s initiative to link Jan Dhan accounts, mobile numbers and Aadhaar cards -- money is reaching the beneficiaries directly in their accounts. Today, Modi said, there is a facility to avail LPG cylinders through Ujjwala scheme, poor have got toilets and every needy person has the support of Ayushman Bharat. “Earlier, there was a fear of triple talaq, but now there is courage among people to fight for their rights,” the PM added.
Noting the contribution of Himachal Pradesh to the armed forces, he said his government implemented ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme and gave arrears to the ex-servicemen.
“We have taken initiatives to ensure 100% benefits reach 100% of the beneficiaries. Cent percent empowerment means ending discrimination, eliminating recommendations, and culminating appeasement. It means that every poor gets full benefits of the government schemes,” he added.
Jai Ram gets a pat on back
Aware that assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are barely a few months away, the Prime Minister repeatedly lauded chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for his endeavours to give impetus to development works.
Modi reiterated that it was the suggestion of BJP’s national president JP Nadda and CM Jai Ram Thakur that prompted him to hold today’s event in Shimla.
Appreciating Jai Ram for the ‘good work’ done by his government in the state during the pandemic, Modi said Himachal has shown the way to other states of the country by becoming first in administrating first and second doses of Covid vaccine.
He also praised Himachal’s role, especially Baddi’s, as a pharma hub in helping India supply medicines and vaccines to 150 countries.
The PM extolled the state government’s effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission as well.
