HP sees 29% increase in GST collections in 2021-22 fiscal

The Himachal Pradesh state taxes and excise department has recorded a 29% increase in GST collection for the 2021-22 fiscal by collecting ₹4,481 crore. In the last fiscal, ₹3,464 crore had been collected.

Also, The collection for March 2022 is ₹344 crore, an increase of 31% from ₹263 crore in March 2021.As per a department spokesman, The positive growth in GST revenue collections is the result of a number of administrative measures and policy initiatives taken to improve compliances and tax collections. The department has detected large number of GST evasion cases with the help of various IT tools, which have been effectively deployed to keep a tab on suspicious taxpayers.

The spokesperson said that the measures such as enhancement of system capacity, nudging defaulters after the last date of filing of returns, auto-population of returns, performance monitoring of field functionaries, physical verification/blocking of e-way bills and reversal of ineligible input tax credit have led to consistent improvement in the filing of returns.

The department has taken the initiative for redressal of the issues of the stakeholders in a time-bound manner under the “Tax Haat Program”.

The implementation of departmental restructuring, which has been principally approved by the state cabinet, is expected to provide a push to the GST revenue collections in the coming financial year. The department has also envisaged a project for “capacity augmentation and revenue enhancement” to further help improve GST collections.