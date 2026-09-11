HP varsity teachers intensify ‘Save University’ campaign

The Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Welfare Association (HPUTWA) on Thursday continued its “Save University Campaign” for the ninth consecutive day, intensifying its protest to safeguard the autonomy and academic freedom of the institution. Himachal Pradesh University

The teachers are protesting against the Himachal Pradesh State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026. They gathered on the university campus and called for protecting the institution’s independent decision-making process, academic dignity and democratic functioning.

Speaking at the protest, Ashok Bansal said university autonomy was not merely an administrative issue but was directly linked to freedom in teaching, research and academic decision-making. He stressed the need to ensure that statutory bodies of the university function effectively.

HPUTWA president Nitin Vyas said the nine-day campaign reflected the unity of teachers and their commitment to protecting the university’s autonomy.

“Teachers are in favour of accountability and transparency, but any compromise with the autonomy of the university is not acceptable,” Vyas said, adding that the agitation would be expanded in the coming days if there was no positive response to their demands.

A protest was also held at the Himachal Pradesh University Regional Centre in Dharamshala. Teachers and employees demanded protection of the university’s autonomy, academic freedom and institutional dignity and expressed solidarity with HPUTWA’s campaign.