HP bypolls | Scams are developmental works for Congress, says CM Jai Ram Thakur

Training his guns at the Congress ahead of the Himachal bypolls, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said leaders of the Grand Old Party consider scams and corruption as legit work, and do not count providing free gas connections or medical treatment to the poor, as done by the BJP government, as welfare work.

Speaking at the Rampur assembly segment of Shimla district, which falls in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, he said, “The Congress cannot come to terms with the fact that the BJP has fielded an ex-serviceman and a war veteran from Mandi. Congress leaders call the Kargil a small conflict and say army personnel should not be in politics. However, we need people who will work with honesty and integrity and who better than a soldier?”

Campaigning for Brigadier Khushal Thakur, who has been pitted against former MP Pratibha Singh, he said, “Our government has made a provision to provide pension to over four lakh elderly people and has provided free gas connections and stoves. Lakhs of people are being given free treatment under the Himcare Scheme. However, for the Congress only scams fall in the category of developmental work.”

On the issue of inflation, he turned the tables on the Congress, saying, “The Opposition claims that whatever development has taken place in the state is because to them and so they must also accept that they were also responsible for inflation. They ruled the state for over five decades. What did they do to control inflation and unemployment?”