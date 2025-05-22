HPPCL chief engineer’s death: In affidavit to HC, Himachal DGP questions SIT’s impartiality

Director general of police Atul Verma, in an affidavit filed in the high court, raising questions on the “impartiality” of the special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer-cum-general manager Vimal Negi. After the contrasting status reports, the Himachal Pradesh high court reserved the judgment on the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe filed by Vimal’s wife Kiran Negi (Representational image)

However, the status report by Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Gandhi, the head of the SIT, claimed the probe was going ahead in an “utmost professional integrity and professionalism”.

After the contrasting status reports, the Himachal Pradesh high court reserved the judgment on the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe filed by Vimal’s wife Kiran Negi.

Both the reports, filed on Tuesday, were made public on Wednesday.

Advocate general Anup Rattan, talking to media after the hearing, threw his weight behind the SIT even as he admitted there appeared to be “blame game”.

In his status report, the DGP pointed out that a pen drive recovered from the Vimal Negi’s body on March 18 was hidden and formatted by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Pankaj. “This is a serious misconduct on part of the SIT. A pen drive presumably found on the body of the deceased containing crucial evidence was tampered with or destroyed after recovery,” the DGP’s report said.

After the SIT recovered the pen drive and forensic analysis proved it belonged to the deceased, ASI Pankaj was suspended and booked on charges of destroying evidence.

“It can be safely concluded that it has been a questionable investigation till now and influence/attempted influence of Shimla SP, who has been on the post for more than two years seems to extend beyond his domain,” the DGP added.

He said, “His (Shimla SP) influence, ability to block report preparation by DGP despite HC order and pressure over SFSL (state forensic science laboratory) director shows his efforts to influence/block investigation within all branches of police and outside for reasons unknown.”

Vimal Negi’s body was recovered from Bhakra Dam in Bilaspur on March 18, eight days after he was reported missing. His family alleged Negi was under “immense mental stress” and was being “harassed” by HPPCL senior officials. Police registered a case on charges of abetment to suicide on March 22. In her complaint, Kiran accused top HPPCL officials, including director (electrical) Desh Raj, the corporation’s managing director, of mental harassment and mistreatment. Kiran had moved the HC citing “serious lapses and lack of progress” in the police probe.

Final report likely in 3-4 days: SP

SP Gandhi said in his status report that the final report is likely within three to four weeks.

The status report pointed out that the investigations reveal ill-treatment of employees by then HPPCL director Desh Raj and then managing director Harikesh Meena. However, the SIT report adds it has not yet found any complaints by Vimal Negi alleging he was on the receiving end of such treatment.

The report also pointed out that Vimal Negi was suffering from depression since 2020.

AG Rattan questioned the DGP for filing the affidavit without taking his office into confidence.

“There appears to be a blame game between the DGP and the SIT. If the DGP had concerns, why weren’t they addressed earlier? Why was the advocate general’s office not taken into confidence before submitting the affidavit? The main issue is ensuring justice for Vimal Negi and not allowing egos or inter-departmental disputes to derail the investigation,” he said.

“The court has heard all parties and examined the records, including the report submitted by the additional chief secretary, and reserved its judgment,” he added.

After the court proceedings, AG Rattan asserted that the SIT’s investigation was being conducted properly and thoroughly. “The SIT has asked for two weeks to complete the investigation,” he said.

“The SIT has not acted in a biased manner. They recovered the missing pen drive and sent it to the forensic lab, which retrieved over 14,000 documents which are now part of the investigation. These documents were reportedly taken from Vimal Negi’s official laptop,” Rattan added.

“We have no reason to believe them when even the DGP is raising questions,” said RK Bawa, the counsel for Negi’s family.

ASI under lens no stranger to controversy

According to the report by Himachal director general of police (DGP) Atul Verma, assistant sub-inspector Pankaj, posted at Bilaspur Sadar police station, had recovered a pen drive from Vinal Negi’s body on March 18. The report says the ASI hid and formatted the pen drive.

ASI Pankaj is no stranger to controversy. According to the DGP’s report, ASI Pankaj’s name is on the OUSP, or “officials undesirable for sensitive posts”, list.

After the special investigation team recovered the pen drive in question, the ASI was suspended and booked. However, the DGP’s report says registration of case was “not enough”.

The DGP pointed out that ASI Pankaj had been booked in 2015 for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act after he fired his service weapon. The DGP said Pankaj was put on OUSP list as a result of the gravity of these allegations.

The ASI was acquitted in the case.