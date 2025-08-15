HSGMC chief condemns AI misinformation of Sikhism

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Thursday strongly condemned an alleged unholy attempt by AI tools to spread misinformation about Gurbani, Sikh history and ideals, through various applications. Jhinda said that no one should tamper with divinely inspired holy verses of Guru Granth Sahib.

“It is a matter of great concern that modern technology is being put to wrong use by some people with vested interests to degrade Sikh ideals through Al generated content, especially distorted depictions of Sikh Gurus. It has deeply hurt the Sikh sentiments,” he said.

Jhinda also appealed to the Sikh diaspora to consider it a collective responsibility of Sikh Panth to thwart such distortions aimed at damaging the sanctity of Gurbani and Sikh history.