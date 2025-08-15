Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

HSGMC chief condemns AI misinformation of Sikhism

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 05:40 am IST

Jhinda also appealed to the Sikh diaspora to consider it a collective responsibility of Sikh Panth to thwart such distortions aimed at damaging the sanctity of Gurbani and Sikh history.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda on Thursday strongly condemned an alleged unholy attempt by AI tools to spread misinformation about Gurbani, Sikh history and ideals, through various applications.

Jhinda said that no one should tamper with divinely inspired holy verses of Guru Granth Sahib.
Jhinda said that no one should tamper with divinely inspired holy verses of Guru Granth Sahib.

Jhinda said that no one should tamper with divinely inspired holy verses of Guru Granth Sahib.

“It is a matter of great concern that modern technology is being put to wrong use by some people with vested interests to degrade Sikh ideals through Al generated content, especially distorted depictions of Sikh Gurus. It has deeply hurt the Sikh sentiments,” he said.

Jhinda also appealed to the Sikh diaspora to consider it a collective responsibility of Sikh Panth to thwart such distortions aimed at damaging the sanctity of Gurbani and Sikh history.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / HSGMC chief condemns AI misinformation of Sikhism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On