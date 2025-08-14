Search
HSIIDC signs MoU with Indian Bank for financing industrial units

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 03:48 am IST

The MoU was signed by HSIIDC managing director Yash Garg and Indian Bank field general manager Sushmit Banerjee here on Wednesday.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) and Indian Bank have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for financing industrial plots purchased by entrepreneurs.

Sushmit Banerjee of the Indian Bank said the partnership will facilitate affordable credit to aspiring entrepreneurs in the manufacturing sector to transform their innovative ideas into successful businesses.
A spokesperson of the Corporation said the MoU is an arrangement for laying a robust foundation for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Haryana by facilitating financing of HSIIDC plots to successful MSME allottees and accelerating implementation of their enterprise creation. The ultimate aim would be to offer comprehensive financing solutions to set up manufacturing and service sector enterprises.

“The MoU with Indian Bank opens a new chapter in making the funding of industrial units and industrial plots more accessible to the entrepreneurs particularly the MSMEs, who play a vital role in enhancing the industrial environment in Haryana,” said Garg. The MD said the MoU is expected to open new avenues for financing MSMEs in the manufacturing and servicing sectors.

