HSSC recruitment: Allow CET qualified aspirants to take main exam, Haryana Govt urged

Hundreds of youths who qualified the common eligibility test (CET) of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission from the state on Friday held a protest in Karnal. They demanded the government to give them a chance to appear in the main exam for various posts. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda during a protest march in Karnal on Friday.

The protesters alleged that of 7.53 lakh candidates, around 3.57 lakh youth cleared the CET. But the staff selection commission has decided to invite candidates only four times the vacancies for the main examination. This is unfair with the youth who were declared qualified by the HSSC.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda and Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja led the protesters. The protesters assembled at Indri Chowk and took out a protest march and tried to gherao the chief minister’s residence in Ram Nagar of Karnal, but the police stopped them a few metres away where they staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the state government. Later, they submitted a memorandum to the district administration.

Addressing the protesters, Deepender said the government should give an opportunity to all youths who qualify CET for recruitments and withdraw the changes made in the CET qualifying rules.

He said Congress would raise voice of the youth from streets to Vidhan Sabha and the Parliament.

He promised to give a chance to all qualified youths to appear in the main exams if the Congress was voted to power.

Deepender said Haryana has highest unemployment in the country and the government is taking no step to fulfil the vacant positions and youths are reeling under the wrong policies.

