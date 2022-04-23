HT Explainer: Why is Haryana facing power pangs this summer

An early onset of summer coupled with deficient electricity supply has led to Haryana experiencing power shortage for the last couple of weeks. This is primarily due to the Adani Power Ltd and the Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) Mundra collectively not providing about 1,800MW of contracted power and state’s own 600MW second unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant (RGTPP) at Khedar in Hisar being under a prolonged shutdown for repairs. Assistant editor Hitender Rao explains the power woes of the state:

How much is the peak power demand nowadays?

On an average, the state is experiencing electricity demand of 8,000-8,500MW every day. As per projections of the Haryana Power Purchase Centre (HPPC), this may go up to 8,982MW by month-end.

How much power is unavailable for consumption?

The state is short of about 2,400MW power every day. This includes 1,424MW of Adani Power, 380MW of CGPL and 600MW of Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar.

What are the power demand projections for the coming months?

As per the Haryana power purchase centre, the projected peak demand will be about 9,821MW in May, 12,026MW in June, 12,698MW in July, 12,002MW in August, 12,162MW in September and 9,356MW in October.

How much power deficit is expected in the coming months?

The HPPC has projected a shortfall of about 3,375MW in June, 3,845MW in July, 2,940MW in August, 3,733MW in September, 2,486MW in October.

Why are Adani and CGPL not providing contracted power to the state?

The two private players have not been supplying any power to Haryana on plea that increase in price of imported coal has made generation at the power purchase agreement (PPA) tariff uneconomical.

So, what do they want?

Adani Power and CGPL have sought signing of a supplementary PPA for supply of power generated from imported coal on a higher tariff as per the recommendation of a high-powered committee. The state hasn’t acceded to their demand.

How is the state planning to meet the power deficit?

As part of its contingency plans, the state has sought approval of power regulator to purchase 500MW of power for three years.

What do power officials have to say on the situation?

Additional chief secretary, power, PK Das said on an average, power utilities are providing 20% more power as compared to the corresponding period last year.

How can the situation improve?

The ACS said once the second unit of RGTPP, Hisar becomes operational, they expect to get about 1.50 crore units of additional power per day which will bridge the deficit easily.

FIGURES SPEAK

Power demand (as on April 21): 8,559MW

Demand met: 7,415MW

Consumption: About 1,552 lakh units

Power cut: About 141 lakh units

