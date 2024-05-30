HT interview: Yogi model can counter drugs, gangster culture, says Subhash Sharma

Subhash Sharma, 46, is banking on the Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance and Viksit Bharat initiative to win the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat that has a sizeable Hindu vote bank. With the BJP going it alone for the first time in three decades in Punjab, the BJP candidate tells HT’s Nikhil Sharma that international air connectivity and adopting UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s proactive model to ensure law in order will be his priorities for Kharar and Mohali assembly segments. Edited excerpts: Subhash Sharma, 46, is banking on the Ram Mandir and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance and Viksit Bharat initiative to win the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha seat that has a sizeable Hindu vote bank. (HT Photo)

What are the priorities for Mohali and Kharar?

Improving air connectivity by starting flights to America, Europe and Australia from the Mohali international airport is top priority. This will boost the local economy, particularly in the industry and tourism sectors. There are technical and bilateral issues. The outgoing Congress MP (Manish Tewari) did not do enough. Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured us that three-four international flights will soon be added. I aim to bring a large-scale central industrial project to generate jobs and am committed to curbing gangster violence as it discourages investment.

Mohali is expanding fast. Is it time to divide it into units for better administration?

Mohali doesn’t need administrative division, it requires proper management. At present, the municipal corporation is ill-equipped. We don’t have the infrastructure, resources or funds. I can bring funds from the urban development ministry for improving the infrastructure.

Will the Ram Mandir resonate on polling day?

The temple opening has resonated not only with Hindus but also with Sikhs. People have seen how the Congress tried to create legal obstacles and how AAP leader and Delhi CM was also against it. When the people of Punjab were celebrating the ‘pran-pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, CM (Bhagwant Mann) didn’t even share a social media post about it. Muslims will also vote for PM Modi as he abolished triple talaq and advocates equality instead of appeasement.

What are the issues on voters’ minds?

Drugs and gangsters are a concern. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s model can ensure law and order in Punjab. There is a need for rural development, too. Sadly, even former CM Charanjit Singh Channi could not ensure the development of his Chamkaur Sahib segment that lacks basic amenities.

Farmers are opposing BJP candidates.

Farmers are not opposing the BJP. These are a few activists of farmers unions who are deliberately harassing BJP candidates. They come in a group of 20-30 outside each campaigning venue.

The three farm laws were rejected by the unions. Where does the solution lie?

It’s unfortunate that farmers failed to understand that the Centre was actually working in their favour. After a decade, the demand to bring back the farm laws will come from Punjab itself.

What is the impact of snapping ties with the SAD?

The Shiromani Akali Dal was a liability for the BJP and their support to ‘mafia-raaj’ is no secret. People wanted us to fight alone in the state.