Hug and loot: 65-year-old loses bangle in Ludhiana

Striking for the third time in eight days, a notorious gang of women robbers stole a gold bangle from an elderly woman on Saturday.

The women, who were out on a prowl in a Maruti Suzuki Swift, targeted the 65-year-old victim, Usha Rani of New Vishnupuri, who was out on a morning walk along the Buddha Nullah near Shivpuri, posing as an old acquaintance.

The accused stopped the car near Usha and complained that she had not come to see her for a long time. She then alighted from the vehicle and gave the victim a quick hug, before driving off saying she will come and see Usha soon.

“Later, I noticed my gold bangle was missing and alerted the police,” said the complainant, adding that there were three women and a male driver in the car. The gang uses the modus operandi of chatting up gullible victims, or offering the elderly a lift.

Assistant sub-inspector Savinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR had been registered under Sections 379 (theft), 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)against the accused at the Daresi police station.