 Humidity on the rise in Chandigarh as monsoon moves closer
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Humidity on the rise in Chandigarh as monsoon moves closer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 24, 2024 08:29 PM IST

After trace rain was reported in some parts of Chandigarh on Monday, humidity went up to 60%, according to the India Meteorological Department

With monsoon inching closer, dry conditions, which had continued through May and June, are starting to abate, making way for humid conditions.

Visitors enjoying the pleasant weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday.   (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Visitors enjoying the pleasant weather at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Monday.   (Ravi Kumar/HT)

After trace rain was reported in some parts of the city on Monday, humidity went up to 60%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), though cool winds brought respite in some areas.

IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “When the monsoon system comes close, south-easterly winds become active, which bring moisture from the Bay of Bengal. Earlier westerly winds, which are dry, were blowing in the region, but now the wind system is starting to change and premonsoon showers are expected around Thursday or Friday.”

Meanwhile, after touching 40.4°C on Sunday, the maximum temperature fell to 39.9°C on Monday, still two degrees above normal. On the other hand, the minimum temperature recorded a slight rise from 30.3°C to 30.6°C.

While the maximum temperature can remain on the higher side on Tuesday, it is expected to start dropping from Wednesday onwards as premonsoon showers arrive in the city.

Chandigarh
Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
