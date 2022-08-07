Hundreds of teachers hold protest at Sangrur
: Hundreds of teachers from across Punjab on Sunday protested against the state government, demanding regularisation of temporary and contractual employees besides raising other issues outside the Sangrur administrative complex.
They also marched to Barnala Chowk in the city. Later, the administration scheduled their panel meeting with the education minister on August 22 at Chandigarh over the demands raised by the protesters.
Besides demanding regularisation of temporary and contractual teachers, the protesters, belonging to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, sought restoration of old pension and 37 types of financial allowances and implementation of the revised report of the sixth pay commission.
The protesters warned to intensify their stir if all their demands were not accepted.
Addressing the protest, DTF state president Digvijepal Sharma said that the Punjab government is becoming more and more corporatist and privatising the education like the previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments.
“The Mann government in its first financial budget did not even touch on the promises mentioned in the election manifesto and the suggestions sought from the teachers. This budget of the government is completely against public education, students, and employees,” said Sharma.
DTF vice president Karnail Singh Chitti said that the state government is not regularising the jobs of temporary and contractual teachers and computers teachers are also not being merged in the education department. They are not even saying anything to restore the old pension, 37 types of financial allowances and implementation of the revised report of the sixth pay commission.”
He added that this government on the patterns of previous governments is forcibly implementing anti-people policies that serve the interests of the corporate houses by neglecting the employees and ordinary working people. ENDS
Make MSP a legal guarantee: CM Mann at Niti Aayog meeting
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday demanded the Centre to make minimum support price a legal guarantee and assure a marketing system for alternative crops. Addressing the national council meeting of Niti Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Mann said that the MSP must be remunerative as the input cost of agriculture have increased manifolds and farmers are not getting remunerative price for their crops.
Amid piling debts, Punjab govt initiates process to wind up Punsup
Amid piling debts to the tune of ₹ 1,400 crore, the Punjab government has started the process to wind up food procurement body – Punjab state civil supplies corporation (Punsup). As per the proposal, Punsup will be merged with Punjab state grains procurement corporation (Pungrain), which majorly includes 1,500 staff and assets such as its headquarters in Chandigarh and food grain storage godowns in the state. The corporation runs fair price shops across the state.
Lumpy skin disease: Over 66k goat pox vaccine doses received: Min Laljit Bhullar
The Punjab government has received 66,666 doses of goat pox vaccine from Hyderabad, which will be administered free of cost to healthy livestock to contain the spread of the deadly lumpy skin disease, animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar said on Sunday. The disease, caused by a virus called Capripoxvirus, has left 160 cattle dead and infected 12,000 others in the state.
Cops probe UP minister's 'disappearance' from court after conviction
A "preliminary enquiry" has been launched into the "disappearance" of Uttar Pradesh minister Rakesh Sachan from a courtroom "without furnishing bail bonds" after being convicted in an Arms Acts case, a senior police official said Sunday. Police Commissioner BP Jogdand said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kotwali) Ashok Kumar Singh has been asked to inquire into the charges levelled against the minister in a police complaint before an FIR is lodged.
City on orange alert till Aug 10, widespread heavy rainfall predicted
Mumbai: Several parts of the city and the suburbs on Sunday received moderate to heavy rainfall, leading to traffic snarls across the city and delays on both western, and central railways. After a prolonged dry spell in the city since July 16, heavy rains have been predicted to make a comeback between August 8 and August 10, as per forecasts.
