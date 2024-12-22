Hung House in Ludhiana with edge to AAP

In the municipal corporation elections, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured the highest number of seats, winning 41 wards but failed to achieve the majority mark of 48, needed to elect mayor. The Congress, which dominated the 2018 elections, was reduced to 30 seats, while the BJP claimed 19. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed only two seats, and three Independents also emerged victorious. The Congress, which dominated the 2018 elections, was reduced to 30 seats, while the BJP claimed 19. (HT representative)

In contrast, the 2018 elections had seen Congress sweep 62 of the 95 wards, with SAD winning 11, BJP securing 10, Lok Insaaf Party taking 7, AAP capturing just 1 and four independents claiming victory.

The election results dealt a significant blow to AAP’s legislators, with the wives of two sitting MLAs suffering defeats. Sukhchain Kaur Bassi, wife of MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, lost in Ward Number 61 to Congress candidate Parminder Kaur Indi. Similarly, Meenu Parashar, wife of MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi, lost in Ward Number 77, where BJP candidate Poonam Ratra emerged victorious.

Congress also faced a setback as Mamta Ashu, wife of former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, lost from Ward number 60. However, AAP witnessed some wins within prominent families, as Rakesh Parashar, brother of MLA Ashok Parashar, won in Ward Number 90 and Aman Bagga, son of MLA Madan Lal Bagga, secured Ward Number 94.

Low voter turnout marks elections

The elections saw a dip in voter turnout, with only 46.95% of the electorate casting their votes, compared to 59.08% in the 2018 polls. The cold weather during early hours contributed to the slow start, with turnout at just 15.99% by 11.00 am. It later climbed to 29.87% by 1pm and 43.37% by 3 pm, showing a gradual increase in voter engagement.

The voter demographic included 11.65 lakh eligible voters—6.24 lakh male, 5.40 lakh female and 103 third-gender voters. Turnout among males was 48.37%, females 45.34%, while the third-gender category recorded a mere 15.53% participation.

Administrative challenges affect turnout

The administration used the 2022 voter data, which contributed to lower turnout as many residents who had relocated were unable to vote. Additionally, at least 6,000 government employees on election duty, excluding police personnel, were unable to cast their votes due to the unavailability of postal ballots.

The Ludhiana MC polls have sparked conversations about voter participation, administrative preparedness and shifting political dynamics in the region. As AAP navigates its path forward, the party will need to secure alliances to form the municipal government.

The MC polls witnessed chaos as political parties alleged boot capturing and political influence, leading to heated protests. The polling process on Saturday was marred by disturbances at multiple booths, with leaders of AAP, BJP, and Congress engaging in disputes.

In Ward 50, BJP workers raised an uproar at the MGM School polling station, accusing rival parties of booth capturing. Police were called to the scene to diffuse the situation and escorted individuals out of the booth to restore order.

Similarly, tensions escalated in Ward 77 when AAP MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi arrived at a polling station accompanied by bouncers. BJP and Congress leaders alleged booth capturing and protested against the presence of bouncers, claiming that AAP had deployed 100-150 security personnel to intimidate voters. The commotion prompted the police to intervene, deploying additional forces to maintain law and order. Leaders from all parties were removed from the booth and strict warnings were issued against further disruptions.

MLA North Madan Lal Bagga also had heated arguments with former councillor Narinder Malhi from ward number 68 and asked him to leave the polling station.

In another incident, former MLA Simarjit Bains vehicle was stopped by police, further adding to the tension. Meanwhile, residents of Mohalla Nanaksar, Shimlapuri, expressed frustration over the new ward delimitation. Social activist Gaurav Verma pointed out that their locality was divided between two wards, forcing families to cast votes in both Ward 36 and Ward 37. He criticised the Punjab government for creating confusion and questioned how two councillors would coordinate in the same area.

Adding to the chaos, numerous voters found their names missing from electoral rolls. In Ram Nagar under the Sahnewal constituency, residents were shocked to discover their names absent from the list. Many, who had previously voted in parliamentary elections, were turned away from polling booths, leaving them disappointed.

Similarly, at BM School on Tajpur Road, BJP workers and residents protested after discovering missing names from the voter list. Allegations of administrative negligence were raised, with many claiming that these errors had disenfranchised genuine voters.

Machhiwara recorded highest voter turnout among municipal councils

The Machhiwara municipal council recorded the highest turnout at 69.01% with men leading at 69.67% and women following closely at 68.32%. Samrala municipal council recorded 65.25% voter turnout, Sahnewal recorded 61.41 %, Mullanpur Dakha recorded 60.13 % and Khanna recorded 53.71% turnout.

The election to Nagar panchayat Malaud recorded 79.46% voter turnout.

Regarding the elections for Machhiwara municipal council, Sahnewal municipal council, Mullanpur Dakha municipal council, Nagar Panchayat Malaud, Khanna municipal council, and Samrala municipal council, there were a total of 62,438 voters, including 32,429 male voters, 30,007 female voters, and two third gender voters.

In Machhiwara municipal council, of total 15 wards, AAP candidates won from 10 wards, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal candidates won from two wards each and from one ward an Independent candidate bagged victory. In Sahnewal municipal council, of total 15 wards, eight candidates of AAP, six candidates of Congress and one Shiromani Akali Dal candidate won. In Malaud Nagar Panchayat, seven candidates of AAP won from total 11 wards while Congress won from two wards and from remaining two wards two Independent candidates have bagged victory.

From 13 wards of Mullanpur Dakha municipal council, Congress won from seven wards, while AAP won from three wards and from remaining three wards there are three independent candidates who secured victory.