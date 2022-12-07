Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Husband, in-laws booked for abetment after woman ends life in Ludhiana

Husband, in-laws booked for abetment after woman ends life in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 07, 2022 11:50 PM IST

The woman’s father said his daughter’s husband called him at 5 pm on December 5 and informed him that she had died after consuming a poisonous substance; a case under section 396 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered

A case under section 396 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the husband, in-laws of the woman by Ludhiana police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A case under section 396 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the husband, in-laws of the woman by Ludhiana police. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after a woman ended her life by consuming poison in Toosa village, her husband, mother-in-law and two relatives were on Wednesday booked for abetment to suicide.

An FIR has been lodged on the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant said his daughter had gotten married 13 years ago, soon after which her in-laws began harassing and physically assaulting her in a bid to grab her a share of land from the family’s property. He added that his daughter’s husband called him at 5 pm on December 5 and informed him that she had died after consuming a poisonous substance.

Giving out details, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “It appeared that the victim had died due to poison, we are yet to receive a post-mortem report after which we will initiate further investigation.”

A case under section 396 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at the Sudhar police station.

