Hussan Lal appointed principal secretary to new Punjab CM

Hussan Lal, a 1995-batch IAS officer, was on Monday appointed the principal secretary to new Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The transfer orders were issued minutes after Channi was administered the oath of office by governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh.

Also read: In first remarks as Punjab CM, Charanjit Singh Channi says he is aam aadmi

Rahul Tiwari, a 2000-batch IAS officer, was posted as special principal secretary to the chief minister.

Tiwari has worked with Channi when he was technical education and employment generation minister before being elevated as the chief minister.

Hussan Lal, who was the principal secretary, investment promotion, industries and commerce and information technology, replaces Tejveer Singh, who served as the principal secretary to former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

Tiwari was posted in place of Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, who was the special principal secretary.