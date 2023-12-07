IAF copter makes ‘precautionary’ landing in Yamunanagar, no casualty

A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) developed a snag and made a “precautionary landing” in a field at Jathedi village in Bilaspur sub division of Yamunanagar district on Thursday. Villagers looking at the Indian Air Force helicopter after it landed in a field at Jathedi in Bilaspur sub division of Yamunanagar district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Officials said that the helicopter was on a routine training mission with a few personnel on board when it landed due to technical issues in the field, 20km from the district headquarters.

An IAF spokesperson said that all on board were safe and there was no report of any damage to the helicopter or private property.

“A Cheetah helicopter of the IAF on a routine training mission carried out a precautionary landing in a field near Yamunanagar due to technical reasons. The helicopter subsequently flew back to a nearby IAF base. There was no injury to any person or damage to any property in the incident,” a statement from the defence public relations officer read.

Deputy superintendent of police, Yamunanagar-3, Pramod Kumar said that the copter landed at 9.30am in Bilaspur and they were informed by the air base officials in Sarsawa in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. “A few minutes later, another helicopter with personnel landed. They worked on the technical glitch and both flew back,” he said.

This is the second such incident in the district in the past four months.

On September 18, a Chetak helicopter of the army made a similar landing at Shadipur village of the town, but there was no damage or injury reported back then, too.