IAF’s aerobatic show enthralls audience in Bathinda

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, the aerobatics demonstration team of the Indian Air Force (IAF), enthralled the spectators at Air Force Station in Bathinda’s Bhisiana on Monday. The Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force displays flares during the air exhibition at Bathinda Air Force Station,Punjab,on Monday,March 06,2023. ((Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times))

The display will be held again on Tuesday.Formed in 1996, the aerobatic team has completed more than 600 displays in various parts of India and abroad. The team, popularly known as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, has the distinction of being one of the nine aircraft aerobatic teams in the world. The team performed various enthralling breathtaking manoeuvres that invited huge applause from the audience, comprising students and others. On the occasion, IAF’s Akash Ganga displayed skydiving skills by performing midair formations. Drill by the IAF personnel also invited appreciation from the audience. IAF is coordinating with the Bathinda district administration in which entry for the event is free.