HC gives IAS officer Sanjay Popli interim bail to attend son’s death anniversary

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed six days of interim bail to IAS officer Sanjay Popli to attend his son’s death anniversary. The high court bench of Justice Pankaj Jain passed the order on the plea from Sanjay Popli in which it was submitted that on humanitarian grounds he be allowed to meet his wife on the first death anniversary of his son. (HT File Photo)

The high court bench of Justice Pankaj Jain passed the order on the plea from Popli in which it was submitted that on humanitarian grounds he be allowed to meet his wife on the first death anniversary of his son. The wife is facing disorientation and psychological distress and is under treatment, he had submitted.

The state’s counsel had submitted that he was facing serious allegations in the disproportionate assets case. Being an IAS officer, Popli is an influential person and there is an apprehension that he may abuse his liberty.

The court disposed of the plea and ordered that he be allowed to go out from June 23 to June 28. He would surrender back on June 29 and has been ordered to submit his mobile phone number to the police and would not travel out of the city, the court said.

Popli, a 2008-batch IAS officer, was arrested by the state vigilance bureau on June 20 last year in a case, pertaining to the allotment of tenders, when he was posted as the chief executive officer of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

As per police, his son Kartik Popli had shot himself in the head at their Sector-11 house, when the vigilance team was reportedly at Popli’s house to affect some recoveries in connection with the corruption case.