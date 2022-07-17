ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper
Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of which were declared on Friday.
She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. She has secured the top position in the state. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.
She has secured All-India Rank 3rd in CA intermediate May 2019 examination. Anjali credited her success to her parents and teachers saying that her parents always stood behind her and encouraged her to chase her dreams. She said self-study of around 12 hours was her key to success. She said she used to play badminton to relax whenever she felt exhausted. About her future plans, Anjali said she will join a job and later, start her own business.
She has completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, Panipat. Her mother said Anjali has improved her ranking as her brother Akhil had secured 28th rank in the previous exams. She said given her dedication and focus, she was expecting such a performance from her daughter.
Her father said, “I gave her independence and supported her in achieving her dreams.”
Inter-state gang of vehicle-lifters busted in Chandigarh, 3 held
Chandigarh Police's crime branch arrested three members of an inter-state gang of vehicle lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession. The accused, Akshay, 28, Jaipal, 23 and Rahul, 27, all from Sonepat in Haryana, were arrested from Ganaur, Haryana following a tip-off as well as technical assistance. The recovered cars included four Maruti Suzuki Brezzas and one Celerio, Ciaz and Baleno each.
With syndicate polls done, Panjab University turns attention to electing faculty deans
After the syndicate polls were held earlier this month, Panjab University is now in process to conduct the election for the deans of its various faculties that have been delayed by over a year now. The varsity is likely to initiate the election process for the added members so that elections for faculty deans can be conducted. Added members Added members to the faculty also participate in the election of deans.
Inflated bills, zero bills, PSPCL doing it all wrong
There's no end to complaints about goof-ups by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. After complaints of inflated and delayed power bills by domestic consumers, now PSPCL has served zero amount bills to 460 industrial and commercial category consumers in Mohali, Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts. PSPCL attributed its blunder to a technical glitch, but had no word on why it was not corrected before the bills were delivered.
Covid: Chandigarh tricity’s active cases cross 1,000 mark
Tricity's active caseload shot past the 1,000 mark on Saturday, with 216 people testing positive, highest in three weeks. Chandigarh reported 88 fresh infections, compared to 80 the day before. In Mohali, the figure rose from 57 to 63 and from 40 to 65 in Panchkula. This took tricity's active cases to 1,084, highest since June 30. As many as 361 people are infected in Mohali and another 223 in Panchkula.
Uttarakhand shoots off letter to Chandigarh, says its buses being targeted
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has taken exception to the challans issued to its two buses by the Chandigarh state transport authority in the recent past. Shooting off a letter to the Chandigarh STA, the Uttarakhand transport department has complained that the state's buses are being targeted unnecessarily in Chandigarh that has damaged its reputation. Around 35 buses from Uttarakhand ply daily to the ISBTs in Chandigarh's Sectors 17 and 43.
