ICAI CA final results: Panipat’s Anjali is state topper

Anjali Goyal, 21, from Panipat has secured the 7th position in the country in the final exam conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the results of which were declared on Friday.

She has secured 600 marks in total out of 800 marks. She has secured the top position in the state. Anjali will be the fourth CA from the family as her father Vimal Goyal, mother Rajni Goyal and elder brother Akhil Goyal are also chartered accountants.

She has secured All-India Rank 3rd in CA intermediate May 2019 examination. Anjali credited her success to her parents and teachers saying that her parents always stood behind her and encouraged her to chase her dreams. She said self-study of around 12 hours was her key to success. She said she used to play badminton to relax whenever she felt exhausted. About her future plans, Anjali said she will join a job and later, start her own business.

She has completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, Panipat. Her mother said Anjali has improved her ranking as her brother Akhil had secured 28th rank in the previous exams. She said given her dedication and focus, she was expecting such a performance from her daughter.

Her father said, “I gave her independence and supported her in achieving her dreams.”