Bandanas are the ultimate fix for bad hair days: Take style cues from Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra (Instagram) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Every summer brings back a familiar fashion favourite, but this year, the humble bandana has quietly become the accessory to watch. Once associated with '90s supermodels and Y2K street style, it's now finding its way into celebrity wardrobes, holiday packing lists and even polished event dressing. And if there were any doubts about its versatility, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra have just settled the debate.

Kareena's latest holiday photos proved that sometimes the smallest styling detail can completely transform an outfit. While oversized shirts, breezy separates and swimwear made up the rest of her vacation wardrobe, it was her navy paisley bandana that instantly stood out. Wrapped neatly across her hair, it added personality without overpowering the relaxed aesthetic. It looked practical enough to keep hair in place on breezy beach days, yet stylish enough to become the focal point of the look.

Priyanka Chopra took the trend in an entirely different direction. Instead of reserving the accessory for a beach holiday, she wore a tonal silk-look bandana to Wimbledon—arguably one of the most polished sporting events on the fashion calendar. Styled with an elegant ivory shirt dress, slim sunglasses and chunky silver hoops, the scarf felt sophisticated rather than casual. Tied low at the back of her head with soft waves framing her face, it introduced a subtle Riviera-inspired elegance while staying perfectly in sync with Wimbledon's refined dress code.

That's exactly why bandanas are having such a strong fashion moment. They're no longer just practical accessories used to tame unruly hair. Today, they're being styled as intentional outfit pieces that add colour, texture and personality without requiring much effort.

They're also incredibly practical, especially during Indian summers and the monsoon season. Humidity often leaves hair frizzy, flat or difficult to manage, and a bandana offers an easy solution that looks deliberate rather than like a last-minute fix. Whether you're dealing with second-day hair, travelling, or simply don't feel like styling your hair, a well-tied scarf instantly makes the entire outfit feel more put together.

Fashion's current obsession with quiet luxury and effortless dressing has also helped fuel the trend. Instead of relying on loud accessories, people are embracing smaller styling details that subtly elevate everyday outfits. A bandana does exactly that. It adds interest without competing with the rest of your look, making even a white shirt and jeans feel thoughtfully styled.

Another reason for its popularity is versatility. The same scarf can be styled in multiple ways depending on the occasion. Wear it folded into a slim headband for casual errands, tie it pirate-style over loose hair for holidays, knot it around a low ponytail for brunch, or wrap it over a sleek bun for an elegant evening look. Satin and silk scarves instantly feel dressier, while cotton and paisley prints lean more casual and vintage-inspired.

The beauty of the trend is that it works across aesthetics. Love coastal chic? Pair a printed bandana with linen shirts and oversized sunglasses. Prefer minimalism? Choose a neutral satin scarf with monochrome outfits. Into retro fashion? Fold a paisley bandana over loose waves with hoop earrings and vintage denim. There's no single way to wear it, which is exactly what makes it so appealing.

How to wear a bandana like a fashion insider Tie it low at the back of your head and leave soft waves framing your face for an effortless look.

Fold it into a slim headband to tame flyaways without hiding your hairstyle.

Wrap it around a messy bun or ponytail to instantly elevate second-day hair.

Pair printed cotton bandanas with denim, linen and oversized shirts for everyday styling.

Choose satin or silk scarves with dresses, co-ords or tailored outfits for a more polished finish.

Let the bandana be the statement by keeping jewellery and other accessories minimal.

Match your scarf to one colour already present in your outfit for a cohesive look.

Don't reserve it just for holidays; it works just as well for brunches, airport looks, concerts and weekend coffee runs. If Kareena showed us how effortlessly a bandana belongs on holiday, Priyanka proved it can even hold its own at Wimbledon. Together, they've made a strong case for bringing this timeless accessory back into our wardrobes; one stylish knot at a time.