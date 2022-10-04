ICAR hosts Kisan Mela looking to ensure wider outreach of new technologies

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (ICAR-CIPHET) organised an industry interface fair on agro-processing along with a Kisan Mela on Monday at its premise.

The event, aimed at showcasing new technologies to various stakeholders including industry, entrepreneurs, farmers and students for wider outreach, coincided with the institute’s 34th Foundation Day.

ICAR-CIPHET director Dr Nachiket Kotwaliwale briefed the attendees on activities held at IIFA and Kisan Mela 2022.

Live demonstrations of different technologies including machines, plastics structures were provided to visitors at more than 40 stalls, along with display and sale of different value added products like vegan dairy analogues, gluten free bakery products, extruded snacks and some innovative products based on millets among others.

Farmers and other stakeholders are also expected to be briefed about various post-harvest technologies at the event.

All India Coordinated Research Project on Plastic Engineering in Agriculture Structure and Environment Management project coordinator Dr RK Singh gave a demonstration on crops under the protected cultivation and stated that with this technique the crop produces 3-4 times higher yield than that of normal practice of open cultivation.

The fair was open to the visitors from 10 am to 5.30 pm, with farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states also visiting the mela.

The event was inaugurated by Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Science University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, who urged the farmers of Punjab to diversify their agricultural system by including other crops such as maize, millets and also to incorporate value addition into their production system.

Former OSD of ICAR-CIPHET, Jai Singh, along with ICAR ADG (PE) AK Thakur were also present during the inauguration ceremony. The former suggested the farmers to focus on primary processing along with production enhancement to increase their income, while the latter appealed to the farmers and entrepreneurs to connect with the institute for taking benefits from the developed technologies.