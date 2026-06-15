ICMR-funded MIDAS project: PGIDS builds AI database of oral lesions for early cancer detection

An artificial intelligence (AI)-based research project being carried out at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak, would help in early detection of oral cancer, said vice-chancellor of Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak, Dr HK Aggarwal . As per the information ₹65.92 lakh crore project funded by the Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be completed by April next year. (File)

Dr Aggarwal said that the AI-driven MIDAS (Mobile Intelligent Diagnostic Assistance System) Project has achieved significant academic recognition, with five research papers published in reputed international journals having impact factors of up to 5.5.

“AI-based technology can help identify oral cancer at an early stage and save thousands of lives. Haryana has a high burden of tobacco-related diseases, making this project especially important for the region,” Dr Aggarwal said.

Dr Aggarwal congratulated Dr Mala Kamboj, senior professor and oral pathology department head, and her team for their achievements and assured continued support for innovative research initiatives. On being contacted Dr Kamboj said that they have managed to enrol more than 700 patients and as part of the project, thousands of high-quality clinical and histopathological images have been compiled into a comprehensive database.

Using this data, the team is developing an AI-powered mobile application capable of identifying suspicious oral lesions and referring patients for specialist evaluation, she added.

As per the information ₹65.92 lakh crore project funded by the Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will be completed by April next year. PGIDS, Rohtak, is the only institution from north India selected for this project as it is being implemented in collaboration with AIIMS New Delhi and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Researchers believe the technology could significantly reduce diagnostic delays and improve treatment outcomes through earlier intervention.

“If oral cancer is detected early, up to 90% of patients can be successfully treated,” he said, adding that India records more than 177,000 new oral cancer cases annually, with over 70% of patients seeking medical care only after the disease has reached an advanced stage.