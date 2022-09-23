IED planted under SI’s car case: Prime accused, two aides held from Himachal Pradesh

Police on Friday arrested the prime accused in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case, which was planted under the SUV of a sub-inspector at the behest of Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

The arrested accused has been identified as Yuvraj Sabharwal alias Yash. Police have also arrested two close associates of Yash identified as Pawan Kumar alias Shiva Macchi and Sahil alias Macchi, both residents of Chamrang Road at Amritsar. All the accused were arrested from Himachal Pradesh.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that in an intelligence led operation, Yuvraj, a resident of Navi Abadi Faizpura, was arrested from Kullu. Yuvraj is a history-sheeter and was involved in various heinous crimes including attempt to murder, robbery and dacoity, etc, he added. He said that Shiva Macchi and Sahil, have also criminal-backgrounds and are wanted by the Amritsar Police in multiple other cases including murder, snatching, robbery, dacoity, etc. Both the accused were arrested in Dacoity case registered at Police Station Majitha Road in Amritsar, while, their role in IED case registered at Police Station Ranjit Avenue in Amritsar is also being examined.

The development came four weeks after the Punjab Police had arrested seven persons including Deepak (22) of village Patti in Tarn Taran, who accompanied Yuvraj in retrieving and planting the IED under the SUV Bolero (PB02-CK-0800) of SI Dilbag Singh parked outside his residence in the area of C-Block Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar on August 16, 2022. The mobile phone-triggering IED weighing about 2.79 Kg and carrying about 2.17 Kg high explosive was recovered from the spot by the local police.

Six other persons, who were arrested for providing logistic, technical and financial support have been identified as dismissed constable Harpal Singh, and Fatehdeep Singh, both residents of village Sabra in Tarn Taran; Rajinder Kumar alias Bau of Harike in Tarn Taran; Khushalbir Singh alias Chittu, Varinder Singh alias Abu and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi, trio residents of Bhikhiwind.

The DGP said that with the arrest of Yuvraj, the Police have successfully managed to arrest all the accused persons involved in the case, while, strenuous efforts are being made to extradite the Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who conspired this entire conspiracy with intention to disturb hard-earned peace and harmony of the border state.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Arun Pal Singh said that Police have procured seven days remand of Yuvraj and further investigations are on.

*BOX: WHO IS LANDA?*

Lakhbir Landa (33), who is native of Tarn Taran and fled to Canada in 2017, had also conspired the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali. He is considered to be the close aide of Pakistan-based wanted gangster Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who had joined hands with Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).