IGP Puran Kumar suicide case: HC seeks probe status from Chandigarh Police

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought details of progress made in the investigation into alleged suicide of IGP Haryana, Y Puran Kumar, at his Sector 11 residence on October 7. Haryana inspector general of police Y Puran Kumar shot himself in the basement of his private residence in Sector 11, Chandigarh, on October 7. (File photo)

The order was passed during resumed hearing of a plea seeking Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from Ludhiana resident Navneet Kumar, who heads an NGO, Hope Welfare Society, and had submitted that he had filed the petition to protect the integrity of the Indian Police Service and to safeguard the rule of law and to ensure that justice is done free from local influence or institutional bias.

The petition was filed on October 17. A formal notice is yet to be issued as the petitioner has not been able to satisfy the court as to why the probe should be handed over to the CBI.

As the hearing began on Monday, the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry again sought to know from the petitioner why the investigation should be handed over to the CBI.

In response, the petitioner’s lawyer submitted that no tangible progress had been made in the probe and no one has been arrested so far. A police officer, linked to the case also died by suicide. Hence, the circumstances warranted a probe by the CBI.

The court also sought details about the case and the progress made so far in the probe from the Chandigarh Police.

The police counsel had submitted details of the SIT constituted by the Chandigarh administration, but had sought time in respect of progress made by the police in investigation so far. In view of this, the high court deferred hearing for Wednesday asking the UT’s counsel to apprise it of the status of the probe.

Kumar, 52, left behind a nine-page “final note” in which he named senior IPS and IAS officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur (now sent on leave) and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, accusing them of harassment and humiliation on caste grounds.

A special investigative team is probing the allegations levelled by Kumar.

Another cop, Sandeep Lather, who had arrested an aide of Kumar in another case, had subsequently died by suicide. He is stated to have levelled corruption charges against Kumar and also blamed the IPS officer’s family for forcing him to take the extreme step.