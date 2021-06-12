IGP’s complaint against DGP: HC asks Haryana to submit inquiry report

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday sought results of the probe into a complaint filed by Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar against director general of police (DGP) Manoj Yadava seeking an FIR under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The high court bench of justice Manoj Bajaj while posting the matter for July 2 has asked the state to provide the report, confirmed additional advocate general, Deepak Sabharwal, who had appeared for the state. A detailed order is awaited.

On May 18, the high court had asked the additional chief secretary (home) to consider and decide the complaints made by the IGP in accordance with the law expeditiously, preferably within a period of three months.

Kumar had again approached high court earlier this week alleging that though the law mandated registration of an FIR on his complaint, the government had not done so. Sabharwal had told the court that the complaint against the DGP had been looked into and the inquiry had been concluded and submitted to the high court through an e mail.

In his complaint, the IGP had said that on August 3, 2020, which was a public holiday, he had visited a temple. “The then SP Ambala, Abhishek Jorwal, had visited the temple the same day. This was reported in a newspaper on August 4, 2020. Based on the news item, the DGP wrote a demi-official letter to me on August 17, 2020 and asked me to inform him whether any prior sanction of government had been obtained before setting up a place of worship in Shahzadpur police station. The Ambala SP was not asked the same,” he had said, adding that he was targeted because he belonged to the SC community.