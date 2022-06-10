IIM convocation: Future of India depends on better education, says President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said that the future of India depends on providing better education to the youth and institutions like IIM Jammu were nurturing the youth.
“These talented youths are going to make the future of India. They are going to make the life of the people better and the nation stronger,” he said while addressing the fifth convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu here.
He asked IIM Jammu and other higher educational institutions in the country to adopt villages and towns in their surrounding areas and utilise the potential of the people for a bigger goal, be it in the field of entrepreneurship or research or skill development.
He said, “I am happy that IIM Jammu, IIT, Jammu, AIIMS, are providing integrated courses in which students of one institute can take advantage of other institutes. The synergy between courses and institutions is the aim of the National Education Policy 2020”.
“You are going into the world of successful professionals and will move from one place to another. I call upon you to always stay connected with your roots. Don’t fail to return to society. It has given you a chance to become a successful person,” he added.
The President said that to make India a hub of knowledge, institutions also have to improve.
He also said that India was moving towards women-led empowerment.
“Three medals have been won by daughters in the initiation ceremony today. Recently, daughters had also secured the first three top positions in the civil services examination of the Union Public Service Commission. India is moving towards women-led empowerment,” he said.
Earlier, the President arrived on Thursday afternoon on a two-day visit to Jammu. He was received at the Technical Airport Jammu by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, and Jammu mayor Chandra Mohan Gupta.
He went straight to the Raj Bhawan and then attended the fifth convocation as the chief guest. He will go to the cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Friday before returning to Delhi.
A total of 214 degrees were awarded to as many students in which 77 were girls.
Sonali was given the chairperson’s gold medal, Shraddha Shukla was given the director’s silver medal and Rafiq Dagra was given the chairperson’s MBA bronze medal.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India presented the ICSI Signature Award to Sonali, a topper in MBA. The President also inaugurated the diversity cell of IIM Jammu.
