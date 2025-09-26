IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference

The Indian Institute of Management in Jammu hosted a landmark roundtable conference on Wednesday at Hyderabad bringing together policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders. Present on the occasion were prof Nitin Upadhyay, dean, academics, IIM Jammu, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu and prof Sanjay Gupta, co-chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu. (File)

The conference focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official.

It was inaugurated by prof BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu, along with other eminent dignitaries from the industry.

Prof Sahay, in his address, underscored the institute’s impressive growth journey and its steadfast focus on integrating academic excellence with practical, real-world exposure through strong industry linkages.

He stressed that such partnerships were vital in creating a dynamic and future-ready education ecosystem, one that nurtures graduates who are both intellectually robust and industry-prepared.