Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference

    The conference focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 8:34 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Indian Institute of Management in Jammu hosted a landmark roundtable conference on Wednesday at Hyderabad bringing together policymakers, academicians, and industry leaders.

    Present on the occasion were prof Nitin Upadhyay, dean, academics, IIM Jammu, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu and prof Sanjay Gupta, co-chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu. (File)
    Present on the occasion were prof Nitin Upadhyay, dean, academics, IIM Jammu, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu and prof Sanjay Gupta, co-chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu. (File)

    The conference focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official.

    It was inaugurated by prof BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu, along with other eminent dignitaries from the industry.

    Present on the occasion were prof Nitin Upadhyay, dean, academics, IIM Jammu, Dr Mahesh Gadekar, chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu and prof Sanjay Gupta, co-chairperson, placements, IIM Jammu.

    Prof Sahay, in his address, underscored the institute’s impressive growth journey and its steadfast focus on integrating academic excellence with practical, real-world exposure through strong industry linkages.

    He stressed that such partnerships were vital in creating a dynamic and future-ready education ecosystem, one that nurtures graduates who are both intellectually robust and industry-prepared.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/IIM Jammu Hosts Roundtable Conference
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes