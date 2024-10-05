IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference in Mumbai

IIM Jammu hosted a roundtable conference in Mumbai on Friday, bringing together policymakers, academics and industry leaders. Dignitaries during a lamp lighting ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (HT Photo)

The event focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official spokesperson. The conference began with a lamp lighting ceremony and an introductory video showcasing IIM Jammu and its state-of-the-art library, “Nalanda,” setting the stage for insightful discussions.

The event was attended by Dr Milind P Kamble, chairman, board of governors, IIM Jammu.

Key attendees included, Anand Kripalu, MD and global CEO, EPL Ltd., and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; Lalit Kumar Naik, director, Noveltech Feeds Pvt. Ltd and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; Shrikant Badve, MD, Belrise Industries Ltd. and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; and professor BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu.

“The roundtable conference featured three panel discussions. The first panel discussion topic was on the topic ‘Creating a future-ready Workforce: Strategies for adaptation and resilience,” was moderated by Anand Kripalu and included leaders from academia and industry.

The second panel discussion on the topic, ‘Shattering the glass ceiling: Strategies for inclusive leadership,’ was moderated by Lalit Kumar Naik and featured prominent industry leaders.

The final and third panel discussion was on the topic, ‘leadership in digital transformation,’ was moderated by Shrikant Badve and comprised industry stalwarts and academic leaders.

“This conference marks a significant milestone in fostering stronger academia-industry partnerships, paving the way for actionable outcomes benefiting both students and the corporate world,” said the spokesperson.