Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIM Jammu hosts roundtable conference in Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Oct 05, 2024 10:34 PM IST

The event focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official spokesperson

IIM Jammu hosted a roundtable conference in Mumbai on Friday, bringing together policymakers, academics and industry leaders.

Dignitaries during a lamp lighting ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (HT Photo)
Dignitaries during a lamp lighting ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. (HT Photo)

The event focused on strengthening collaboration between academia and industry, addressing workforce evolution, and leveraging technology to prepare students for future employment, said an official spokesperson. The conference began with a lamp lighting ceremony and an introductory video showcasing IIM Jammu and its state-of-the-art library, “Nalanda,” setting the stage for insightful discussions.

The event was attended by Dr Milind P Kamble, chairman, board of governors, IIM Jammu.

Key attendees included, Anand Kripalu, MD and global CEO, EPL Ltd., and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; Lalit Kumar Naik, director, Noveltech Feeds Pvt. Ltd and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; Shrikant Badve, MD, Belrise Industries Ltd. and member, BoG, IIM Jammu; and professor BS Sahay, director, IIM Jammu.

“The roundtable conference featured three panel discussions. The first panel discussion topic was on the topic ‘Creating a future-ready Workforce: Strategies for adaptation and resilience,” was moderated by Anand Kripalu and included leaders from academia and industry.

The second panel discussion on the topic, ‘Shattering the glass ceiling: Strategies for inclusive leadership,’ was moderated by Lalit Kumar Naik and featured prominent industry leaders.

The final and third panel discussion was on the topic, ‘leadership in digital transformation,’ was moderated by Shrikant Badve and comprised industry stalwarts and academic leaders.

“This conference marks a significant milestone in fostering stronger academia-industry partnerships, paving the way for actionable outcomes benefiting both students and the corporate world,” said the spokesperson.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On