IIM, Rohtak celebrates 14th foundation day

IIM, Rohtak celebrates 14th foundation day

Published on Nov 17, 2022 01:28 AM IST

Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were present during the programme

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, celebrated its 14th foundation day on Wednesday. Film director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal were present during the programme. The institute runs about 25 different short duration management development programmes for senior government officials, private enterprises like leadership development, project management and digital marketing.

Thursday, November 17, 2022
