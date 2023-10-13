Illegal crackers seized in Khanna, 1 arrested

The Khanna police on Friday conducted multiple raids and recovered a cache of firecrackers stored illegally in godowns situated in thickly populated areas, with two of them located near a government hospital and a filling station. Khanna police seize illegal firecrackers in multiple raids, one held . (ht file)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal formed different teams to conduct the raids.

One of the teams conducted a raid in Guro Colony of Machhiwara and recovered a cache of firecrackers from a building. The police found that Robin Malhotra, who owns a confectionary shop in Machhiwara, had stored the firecrackers in the godown near government hospital, Machhiwara to sell it during Diwali.

A case under sections 286 and 336 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Machhiwara Police station. The accused was arrested.

In the second case, the City 2 police station of Khanna conducted a raid at a grocery store in Krishna Nagar, which is a densely populated area. According to the police, the accused had stored firecrackers illegally on the first floor of the shop. The police have booked the shopkeeper Sanjiv Kumar of Bank Colony.

In another raid, the Sadar Khanna police traced a godown of firecrackers near a petrol pump in village Majri. Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh said that the accused Yogesh Kumar alias Neeta of Navi Abadi in Khanna had said that he had stored wood in a godown. When checked, the police found that the accused had hid firecrackers behind the wood.

A case under section 286 and 336 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The police have seized the firecrackers.

On October 10, The Ludhiana police had conducted a raid at a godown located in the residential area of Village Begoana at the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. At least 350 boxes of firecrackers were seized by the police during the operation.

