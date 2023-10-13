News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal crackers seized in Khanna, 1 arrested

Illegal crackers seized in Khanna, 1 arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 14, 2023 05:12 AM IST

Khanna police conduct raids and recover illegally stored firecrackers in densely populated areas, including near a hospital and filling station.

The Khanna police on Friday conducted multiple raids and recovered a cache of firecrackers stored illegally in godowns situated in thickly populated areas, with two of them located near a government hospital and a filling station.

Khanna police seize illegal firecrackers in multiple raids, one held . (ht file)
Khanna police seize illegal firecrackers in multiple raids, one held . (ht file)

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal formed different teams to conduct the raids.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

One of the teams conducted a raid in Guro Colony of Machhiwara and recovered a cache of firecrackers from a building. The police found that Robin Malhotra, who owns a confectionary shop in Machhiwara, had stored the firecrackers in the godown near government hospital, Machhiwara to sell it during Diwali.

A case under sections 286 and 336 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Machhiwara Police station. The accused was arrested.

In the second case, the City 2 police station of Khanna conducted a raid at a grocery store in Krishna Nagar, which is a densely populated area. According to the police, the accused had stored firecrackers illegally on the first floor of the shop. The police have booked the shopkeeper Sanjiv Kumar of Bank Colony.

In another raid, the Sadar Khanna police traced a godown of firecrackers near a petrol pump in village Majri. Sub-inspector Charanjit Singh said that the accused Yogesh Kumar alias Neeta of Navi Abadi in Khanna had said that he had stored wood in a godown. When checked, the police found that the accused had hid firecrackers behind the wood.

A case under section 286 and 336 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. The police have seized the firecrackers.

On October 10, The Ludhiana police had conducted a raid at a godown located in the residential area of Village Begoana at the Ludhiana-Malerkotla road. At least 350 boxes of firecrackers were seized by the police during the operation.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out