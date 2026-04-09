Illegal fertiliser unit busted in Ludhiana, one arrested

Busting an “illegal” fertiliser manufacturing and packaging unit in Jagraon, the police, in coordination with the agriculture department, arrested a person, officials said on Wednesday. The raid was conducted by a team led by agriculture joint director (plant protection) Narendra Singh Bainipal and chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh at a unit named Rafa Biotech. (HT File)

The raid was conducted by a team led by agriculture joint director (plant protection) Narendra Singh Bainipal and chief agriculture officer Gurdeep Singh at a unit named “Rafa Biotech,” located behind a dhaba. The unit was being run by Manoj Kumar, a resident of Kothe Sher Jung village.

During the inspection, officials seized a large quantity of zinc sulphate (33%) and manganese sulphate, which were being packed under the names of different companies. Packets bearing labels of reputed brands were also seized. Samples of the products were collected for testing.

Officials said the accused failed to produce any licence for manufacturing or selling fertilisers. Following this, the police were informed and a team from the Jagraon city police station reached the spot. The recovered material was sealed and Manoj Kumar was taken into custody.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 7, 8 of Fertilizer (Control) Order, 1985, Sections 3 (2) (d), 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, Section 318 (4) (cheating) and 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita (BNS).

ASI Gurjit Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.