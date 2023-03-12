Illegal sand mining racket busted in Punjab’s Pathankot, 4 held

Pathankot police team led by SHO Sadar inspector Harpreet Bajwa arrested four people, allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in the village Simbali Gujra on Saturday. This operation was carried out under the supervision of DSP Rural, Pathankot, Sumeer Singh Maan. The team also seized the equipment used in illegal mining activities, including the two tippers and the JCB machine. (HT Photo)

The accused had been operating an amber stone crusher at village Talwara and were using two tippers and a JCB machine for quarrying activities.

Divulging more details, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said Sunil Kumar, JE-cum-mining inspector, sub-division Pathankot, informed the police about the illegal mining operation, which led to the joint operation.

Acting on a complaint from the mining department, the police team led by SHO Sadar, during the search, found a large area of land that had been illegally mined by the accused. The team also seized the equipment used in illegal mining activities, including the two tippers (PB35Q9327 and HP38G2283) and the JCB machine. The accused have been identified as Arjun of Talwara Jattan, Sunil Kumar of Talwara Gujaran, Bansi Lal of Tabua and Lal Chand of Lahri Brahmana village.