Illegal stone quarrying: J&K Police register FIR in Khanpora landslide incident

The J&K Police registered a case in Baramulla after a landslide due to illegal stone quarrying which has led to deterioration of the environment and posed serious threats to lives of people. The J&K Police registered a case in Baramulla after a landslide due to illegal stone quarrying which has led to deterioration of the environment and posed serious threats to lives of people. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

On Friday evening, a big landslide occurred at Khanpora which not only caused pollution but also an environmental disaster. District mineral officer, Baramulla, Zulifkar Ahmad said that they have imposed a complete ban on excavation of stones right from Khanpora to Sheeri.

“The illegal stone quarrying and road construction has turned this entire area fragile. We have banned all activities,” he said, adding that all types of activities during night have been banned. “We will see whether stones are being lifted from the area during night hours which is a grave offence,” he said.

PDP district president Mohammad Rafique Rather said that hundreds of tippers and dumpers carrying stones are sold during nights.

“I have brought this issue to the notice of the administration. Unfortunately, they are unmoved which is threatening our environment and the town,”he said.

He urged Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, and the mining department to stop this loot.

Advocate Mudasir Naqshbandi, senior advocate and social worker, said that illegal mining in Baramulla has emerged as a grave threat to the town’s environmental, social, and economic future.

“Unregulated stone extraction is steadily destroying riverbeds, agricultural land, and fragile ecosystems, while turning residential areas into dust-choked zones. What was once a naturally rich and balanced landscape is now facing irreversible degradation due to unchecked and unlawful mining activities.The consequences of this illegal practice go far beyond environmental damage. Continuous mining has weakened natural embankments, increased the risk of floods and landslides, and endangered public safety. It has also adversely affected public health, with rising cases of respiratory issues caused by dust pollution. The silence or inaction of those responsible only emboldens illegal operators and deepens the crisis.If immediate and strict action is not taken, Baramulla’s future generations will inherit a damaged land devoid of natural resources and safety,” he said adding that authorities should enforce environmental laws by holding both offenders and negligent officials accountable.

Nadeem Wani, prominent businessman of the town, said that Baramulla was once known for its fresh air, flowing rivers, and living soil. “Today, illegal mining is slowly stealing that heritage, turning beauty into dust and hope into silence. If we choose to look away now, our children will inherit barren land instead of blessings. Speaking up is not a protest . It is protection. For our environment, our health, and the dignity of future generations, this silence must end.”

“Police in Baramulla have taken cognizance of a landslide incident that occurred at Khanpora on 19 December 2025. The incident was caused due to illegal stone quarrying activities in the area, resulting in a sudden slide of debris and earth.The landslide posed a serious threat to human life and created apprehension of damage to both public and private property. A police team reached the spot, assessed the situation, and ensured that no loss of life occurred. In this regard, Police Station Baramulla has registered a case vide FIR No. 219/2025 under relevant provisions of law. Investigation into the matter has been initiated to identify those responsible,” police said in a statement.